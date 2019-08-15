Quantcast

Parties debate judge’s right to limit access to court audio

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 15, 2019

A Baltimore woman is asking a judge to declare that the Baltimore City Circuit Court administrative judge exceeded his authority when he issued a broad order in April revoking the public's general right to obtain audio recordings of court proceedings. The Maryland Rules allow individuals to request audio recordings of hearings and trials and provide that the ...

