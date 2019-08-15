Quantcast

Jeff Trueman: Beware the urge to win. It can backfire.

By: Special to The Daily Record Jeff Trueman August 15, 2019

Litigation arouses competition, an urge to win. Some lawyers have a hard time dialing it down even when the parties want to settle. Many lawyers overemphasize their role as zealous advocate at the expense of other, equally important roles – adviser and problem-solver. Lawyers are not the only ones who possess the urge to win. ...

