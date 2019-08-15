Quantcast

GBMC files for $105.2 million addition to expand patient room size

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer August 15, 2019

Greater Baltimore Medical Center has filed an application to build an addition to the hospital to modernize and expand patient rooms and create more space for the emergency department. The hospital will not be adding any new beds, but the $105.2 million project will allow it to essentially double the size of its rooms. “This is really ...

