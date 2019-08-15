Herbert J. Belgrad | Tydings

Herbert J. Belgrad, a partner with Tydings & Rosenberg, was recognized in Best Lawyers in America’s 2020 edition as Lawyer of the Year in the Baltimore region for his family law practice.

Other Tydings lawyers recognized included Scott Patrick Burns, for his mass tort litigation/class actions and product liability litigation defense; William W. Carrier III, for his commercial litigation and employment law practice; Alan M. Grochal and Richard L. Costella, for their bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights, insolvency and reorganization law practices as well as bankruptcy litigation; Mark D. Dopkin and Emerson L. Dorsey Jr., for their real estate law practices; John B. Isbister for his commercial litigation, mass tort litigation/class actions and product liability litigation defense practices. William C. Sammons for his commercial litigation practice.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.