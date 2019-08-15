J. Michael McGuire and Teresa D. Teare | Shawe Rosenthal

J. Michael McGuire and Teresa D. Teare, both partners at Shawe Rosenthal LLP, were recognized as a 2020 Lawyer of the Year in Baltimore by Best Lawyers in America.

McGuire, who has represented employers nationally in labor law litigation (including negotiating collective bargaining agreements and arbitrating labor and employment disputes on behalf of management) since 1978, was named Lawyer of the Year in the Law – Management category. In addition, he was also recognized in three categories — Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; and Litigation – Labor and Employment.

Teare, who represents employers and management in labor and employment-related litigation, including claims involving discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge, wage and hour violations and leave entitlement and accommodations, was named 2020 Litigation – Labor and Employment Lawyer of the Year. She was also recognized in the categories of Employment Law – Management; and Litigation – Labor and Employment.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.