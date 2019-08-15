Quantcast

JAQUAN LAMAR SMITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Lawfulness of arrest Appellant, Jaquan Lamar Smith, entered a conditional guilty plea to one count of unlawful possession of a regulated firearm in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. He was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment, with all but five years suspended. On appeal, in asking this ...

