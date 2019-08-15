Quantcast

Mandy Gunasekara: A Trojan horse for Md. energy policy

By: Tom Baden August 15, 2019

Maryland legislators recently passed the Clean Energy Jobs Act of 2019 with the goal of increasing the amount of energy from renewable energy sources. What some Marylanders may find surprising is that embedded among the traditional list of renewables that generate power from the wind and the sun is another type of “renewable” source that derives its energy ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo