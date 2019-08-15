Quantcast

Baltimore man convicted in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl

By: Associated Press August 15, 2019

A Baltimore man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who was shot to death last summer while riding in a car with a gun and drugs.

