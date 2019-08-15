Quantcast

Maryland Legal Aid gets $268K grant for project in city schools

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019

Maryland Legal Aid has received a $268,280 grant to support legal advice clinics in Baltimore City schools. The grant, which was announced Thursday, came from the Legal Services Corp., an independent nonprofit established by the U.S. Congress to provide financial support for civil legal aid to low-income Americans. Maryland Legal Aid's Lawyers in Schools project will establish weekly clinics ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo