Melissa Fannin | CNSI

CNSI , a Rockville-based business solutions provider developing health information technology solutions, announced Melissa Fannin has joined the company as senior vice president of federal business development.

A registered nurse by training, Fannin has more than 25 years of experience spanning across the continuum of health care. She most recently served as vice president of business development and health and human services account executive at Optum. Previously, she held leadership positions at Clifton Gunderson and KPMG.

Prior to her private sector work, Fannin served for over a decade with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Food and Drug Administration. Her experience includes leading numerous public sector projects and consulting on the Affordable Care Act legislation with a specific focus on health policy, information technology, informatics, program integrity, project management and compliance.

