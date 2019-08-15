Quantcast

Teresa D. Teare | Shawe Rosenthal

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2019

Teresa D. Teare

Teresa D. Teare, a partner at Shawe Rosenthal LLP, were recognized as a 2020 Lawyer of the Year in Baltimore by Best Lawyers in America.

Teare, who represents employers and management in labor and employment-related litigation, including claims involving discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge, wage and hour violations and leave entitlement and accommodations, was named 2020 Litigation – Labor and Employment Lawyer of the Year. She was also recognized in the categories of Employment Law – Management; and Litigation – Labor and Employment.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo