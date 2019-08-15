Teresa D. Teare | Shawe Rosenthal

Teresa D. Teare, a partner at Shawe Rosenthal LLP, were recognized as a 2020 Lawyer of the Year in Baltimore by Best Lawyers in America.

Teare, who represents employers and management in labor and employment-related litigation, including claims involving discrimination, harassment, wrongful discharge, wage and hour violations and leave entitlement and accommodations, was named 2020 Litigation – Labor and Employment Lawyer of the Year. She was also recognized in the categories of Employment Law – Management; and Litigation – Labor and Employment.

