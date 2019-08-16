Quantcast

Applied Development makes Inc. 5000 List

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019

Baltimore-based government services company Applied Development announced Friday it was included in the Inc. 5000 List, an annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and independent small businesses. Applied Development, an 8-year-old organization which champions the rights of people of all abilities to work and communicate effectively through a variety of services, came in at ...

