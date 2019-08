ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

Calvert County is seeking applicants for an Assistant State’s Attorney in their District Court Division. The position is responsible for prosecuting and evaluating misdemeanor and felony cases. Entry level and those with 1-2 years of experience are encouraged to apply. Applicants should email a cover letter and resume to

