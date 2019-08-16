Quantcast

Court: US can reject asylum requests at some parts of border

By: Associated Press Nomaan Merchant August 16, 2019

HOUSTON — A federal appeals court's ruling Friday will allow the Trump administration to begin rejecting asylum at some parts of the U.S.-Mexico border for migrants who arrived after transiting through a third country. The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals limited a lower court's order against President Donald Trump's policy to California ...

