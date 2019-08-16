Quantcast

Federal judge hits ‘reply all’ and a contretemps ensues

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow August 16, 2019

WASHINGTON -- A clash between judges on two important federal courts in Washington has created an early, unusual test of new rules intended to make sure courthouses across the country are civil, harassment-free workplaces. And it's exposed the perils of the reply-all email, even among judges-for-life. An exchange about a climate change seminar for judges set off ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo