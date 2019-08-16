Quantcast

GSE System posts Q2 loss of $100K

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019

A Columbia company that provides engineering, staffing and simulation software to energy and industrial process firms had a net loss in its second-quarter financial results.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo