JESSE KELLEHER v. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019

Worker's compensation -- Judicial review -- Jury-trial request This appeal arises from a judicial review by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of the Workers’ Compensation Commission’s modification of Appellant’s permanent partial disability award. While performing duties related to his employment with Montgomery County, Maryland, Appellant was injured on February 6, 2007. On December 12, 2008, ...

