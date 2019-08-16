Quantcast

KENNETH MAJEED SMITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence --Merger of third-degree sexual offense counts Appellant, Kenneth Majeed Smith (“Smith”), was charged in the Circuit Court for Washington County with two counts of third-degree sexual offense and one count of unnatural or perverted sex practice. A jury found Smith guilty on all counts. The trial judge sentenced him to ten ...

