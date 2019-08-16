ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSISTANT

Busy Inner Harbor firm has rare opportunity for a top-notch litigation assistant. Candidates must possess the following skills/exp: min 5 yrs exp, self-starter requiring min supervision, e-filing via Odyssey & CM/ECF, exceptional proofreading, ability to compose letters & docs, redlining, independently manage PI/WCC cases from intake to settlement, proactive prep for calendared cases. Casual atmosphere with PTO, health & disability ins, FSA/HSA and Simple IRA. Qualified candidates provide cover letter noting salary requirements along with resume to blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2634 in the subject line.

