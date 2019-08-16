Quantcast

Maryland University of Integrative Health gets approval for new programs

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019

Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced today that it has received approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission to offer new and revised programs. The Laurel university’s new Master of Science in clinical herbal medicine is the only one in the nation that is offered by a regionally-accredited university. It prepares graduates to apply the principles, ...

