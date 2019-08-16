Quantcast

Md. high court overturns $3.8M verdict against Baltimore EMTs

Divided Court of Appeals finds no gross negligence

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 16, 2019

Baltimore paramedics were not grossly negligent in failing to follow protocol in evaluating and transporting to Harbor Hospital a man who died of a heart attack shortly after arriving in the emergency room, a sharply divided Maryland high court ruled Friday in overturning a $3.8 million verdict for the man's family. In its 4-3 decision, the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo