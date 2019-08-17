Quantcast

Hogan draws line in Ocean City sand over Kirwan, taxes

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 17, 2019

OCEAN CITY — Gov. Larry Hogan drew a line in the sand Saturday, declaring he would not allow tax increases to be used to pay for a statewide education proposal whose costs would approach $4 billion annually. Speaking at an annual gathering of county leaders and legislators from around the state, Hogan said he was concerned ...

