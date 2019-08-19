Quantcast

Attorneys seek dismissal of Annapolis public housing suit

By: Associated Press August 19, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Attorneys for the city of Annapolis, Maryland, are asking a federal judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit that contends the city has discriminated against people who live in public housing. The Capital Gazette reports that attorneys say conditions of public housing aren't exclusive to African Americans, so there can't be racial discrimination. The lawsuit relates to residents ...

