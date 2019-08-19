Quantcast

Delaware businessman faces sentencing in $3.3M Ponzi scheme

By: Associated Press August 19, 2019

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Delaware real estate broker is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to running a Ponzi scheme. The public defender for 75-year-old Carl Chen is seeking a sentence of no more than 30 months at Monday's hearing. Prosecutors say Chen should be imprisoned for 51 months. Chen pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo