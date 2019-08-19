Giant Food to open new grocery location in Owings Mills

Landover-based regional grocery chain Giant Food will open its 163rd store Aug. 23 in Owings Mills, company officials announced Monday.

The store at 10210 Mill Run Circle will have more than 66,730 square feet and is expected to add 50 new jobs. Nearby locations at 9934 Reisterstown Road and 9730 Groffs Mill Drive will close Aug. 22.

The new location will have expanded departments and unique product offerings for local shoppers as well as Giant’s Pickup service that launched earlier this summer. Shoppers can place their grocery orders online at GiantFood.com and in-store associates will select, pack and deliver orders right to shoppers’ cars.

This is the first Giant store to be built from the ground up with Giant’s new in-store format and design. Upgraded and enhanced features at the new store include expanded hot and prepared food selections, fresh sushi, an extensive organic section and a full-service pharmacy. The store will also house a PNC Bank branch and Starbucks as well as a full-service floral section and expanded cheese, deli, meat and seafood departments.

