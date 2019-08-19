Maryland Judiciary seeks applicants for Court of Appeals vacancy

The Maryland Judiciary is seeking applicants for the Court of Appeals seat vacated in June by Judge Clayton Greene Jr.

The Appellate Courts Judicial Nominating Commission announced the vacancy and invited interested judges and lawyers to complete a personal data questionnaire that is available on the judiciary’s website. The vacancy is on the 5th Appellate Judicial Circuit, representing Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

Greene stepped down from the bench at age 68, two years shy of the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70. He joined the high court in 2004.

In an interview with The Daily Record, Greene said his early retirement was motivated by his desire to spend more time with his grandchildren, the first of whom was born in 2016.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 16. Questions can be directed to Debra L. Kaminski or Jennifer A. Miller at the Administrative Office of the Courts.