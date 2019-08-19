Quantcast

Lawmakers considering recreational pot urged to think like users

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 19, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Lawmakers are being advised to change their thinking on how they would tax and regulate recreational marijuana if they ultimately decide Maryland should join the few states that have legalized possession and use of the drug by adults. The advice comes on the heels of newly released research that suggests tax revenue would be ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo