Quantcast

Live Casino & Hotel earns 4-Diamond AAA rating

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2019

Live Casino & Hotel in Hanover, the flagship hotel of the Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies, earned a Four Diamond Rating from AAA, Cordish officials said Monday. The hotel becomes the only accommodation in Anne Arundel County and the BWI Airport District, in the heart of the Baltimore/Washington corridor, to receive this recognition. Nationwide, 6 percent of the 27,000 AAA inspected and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo