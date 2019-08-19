Quantcast

Two Maryland lawmakers to work for Baltimore County executive

By: Associated Press August 19, 2019

 ANNAPOLIS — Two Maryland lawmakers are leaving the House of Delegates to join the staff of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. The county executive announced Monday that Del. Steve Lafferty and Del. Eric Bromwell are taking posts in his administration. Lafferty, a Democrat, will serve as chief sustainability officer. He has served in the House of Delegates ...

