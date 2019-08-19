Michael Hendler, Andrew Radding, David Rudow and Tracy Steedman | Adelberg Rudow

Four Adelberg Rudow lawyers were named to the Best Lawyers in America list, including Michael Hendler, Andrew Radding, David Rudow and Tracy Steedman.

Hendler was recognized as a top family law practitioner. He is a former chair of the Maryland chapter of the American Association of Matrimonial Lawyers has extensive experience representing clients in high stakes divorce and related complex matters.

Radding, a former federal prosecutor and bar association president, was recognized in White Collar Criminal Defense. He also represents clients in complex business disputes and breakups and family law matters.

Rudow, former chair of the tax section of the Maryland State Bar Association, was recognized in the areas of Corporate Law, Tax Law and Trusts and Estates. He advises clients in mergers and acquisitions, commercial legal matters, tax planning and controversies and estate planning.

Steedman was recognized in Construction Law. She has years of experience representing clients in complex commercial construction litigation.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.