Morgan State plans apartment-style dorms to address housing crunch

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer August 19, 2019

Morgan State University will work with the Maryland Economic Development Corp. to build an on-campus residence hall to address an expected increase in the student body, the university announced last week after the project was approved by the school's Board of Regents. The new building, projected to open in 2022 and to house 700 to 900 students, ...

