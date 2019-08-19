Quantcast

Northrop Realty expands with first Delaware office

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2019

Clarksville-based Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, opened its first office outside of Maryland Aug. 15 with a ,500-square-foot office in Fenwick Island, Delaware. The office, at 37077 Coastal Hwy., supports five real estate agents and provides a base for agents handling transactions in Delaware. It is the third new office this year for Northrop ...

