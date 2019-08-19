Quantcast

SECU financial center coming to Clarksville in 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2019

SECU, Maryland’s largest credit union, announced Monday it will open a new financial center in Clarksville in summer 2020 to further service their existing members in and around Howard County as well as create more opportunities for the growing membership in the area. The new financial center, its 23rd in Maryland, will offer full service banking ...

