Syed petitions Supreme Court for review of his case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 19, 2019

Attorneys for Adnan Syed filed their petition for review with the Supreme Court Monday, arguing the case presents a straightforward issue despite its "eye-catching" nature, which has inspired podcasts and documentaries. The Maryland Court of Appeals reinstated Syed's conviction in March, finding the failure of his defense attorney to contact an alibi witness constituted deficient performance but ...

