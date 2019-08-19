Thomas B. Hudson | Hudson Cook

Thomas B. Hudson, a founding partner of Hudson Cook, was named to The Best Lawyers in America for the 12th time.

Hudson, who now serves the firm in an Of Counsel capacity, was recognized in the financial services regulation law category.

He has practiced consumer financial services law since 1973 and focused his practice on matters relating to vehicle financing and leasing. He is the former CEO of CounselorLibrary.com, LLC, and is the Senior Editor of CARLAW, a monthly subscription service that reports legal developments in the auto finance and lease business.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.