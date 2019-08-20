Quantcast

Despite #MeToo era, top colleges share little on sexual assaults

By: Capital News Service Victoria Gomes-Boronat August 20, 2019

WASHINGTON -- Despite the rise of the #MeToo movement, most of the nation’s largest public universities are less than transparent about how they handle sexual assault cases on campus. A six-month-long investigation by Capital News Service found that among the 25 largest public universities, very few were willing to make public data about sexual assault reports, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo