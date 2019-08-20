FEATURED MOVER | Donna Howard, Morgan St. University

Donna J. Howard, CFRE was named vice president for institutional advancement at Morgan State University and executive director of the Morgan State University Foundation Inc., effective July 1.

The announcement comes after a nearly yearlong national search, led by a selection committee in collaboration with an executive search firm. With the appointment, Howard will oversee operations for the university’s division of institutional advancement, which includes the offices of alumni relations, development and public relations and strategic communications, in addition to the MSU Foundation.

Howard was instrumental in enabling Morgan to complete its anniversary campaign, the largest such effort in the university’s 150-year history. The campaign, which attracted more than 13,000 donors, successfully raised $254 million in public and private funds. Also, during her seven-year tenure as director of development at the university, Morgan saw its alumni participation-in-giving rate elevate to an impressive 17 percent, higher than at many private HBCUs and public regional institutions nationwide.

In her new position, in addition to leading a combined staff of nearly 40 people, Howard will be responsible for leading the university’s fundraising, marketing and communications, which includes managing campaigns, special events, the annual fund, major and planned gifts, corporate and foundation relations, constituent relations, prospect management, gift processing and acknowledgement, strategic communications and publications. She will serve as a member of the university’s leadership team and will work closely with the president, the board of regents, the foundation board, other senior administrators, faculty and staff to achieve Morgan State University’s strategic goals.

ABOUT DONNA HOWARD

Resides in:

Howard County

Education:

Bachelor of Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst

What is your top priority for the Morgan State University Foundation?

Continue to work with Morgan State University’s visionary leadership to advance awareness and support for Morgan’s mission, and continue to build and enhance partnerships that remove barriers to higher education.

If you had not chosen education as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would probably work for a mission-driven organization whose work I admire, like the ACLU or NPR.

Favorite vacation:

St. Michael’s is my favorite Maryland destination.

When I want to relax, I … :

Relax spending time with friends and family.

Favorite pasttime:

Online shopping is my favorite pop culture phenomenon.

Favorite quotation:

“Be the change you want to see in the world” — Mahatma Gandhi. It is one of my favorites because it reminds me of the responsibility we all have to bring our best selves to life’s situations.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.