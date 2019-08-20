ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION MANAGER

Litigation manager with 3-6 years of litigation or litigation management experience, and admittance to at least one state or D.C. bar, needed to manage a portfolio of litigation nationwide for our insurance and surety clients.

Duties include finding, retaining and negotiating fee agreements with attorneys, strategizing with management and counsel, and managing counsel throughout the entire process, including settlement or post-judgment enforcement.

Excellent salary and benefits package for right candidate. Free parking at our White Marsh office building. Please submit resume, desired salary and writing sample to:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.