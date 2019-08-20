Martin G. Madden | Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

Martin G. Madden, a retired insurance agent and former senior adviser to Gov. Larry Hogan, was appointed to the board of directors of Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company and will serve a five-year term on the board.

Madden served in the Maryland senate representing Howard and Prince George’s counties from 1995 to 2002 and served as minority leader from 1998 to 2001. He also served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 1991 to 1995. While in this capacity, he served on the Economic Matters Committee and the workers’ compensation subcommittee. He has also served on the Maryland State Ethics Commission (2014); chaired the Critical Area Commission for the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays (2003 to 2007); was a member of the board of directors of the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (1998 to 2001); and was the recipient of the Maryland “First Citizen” award from the state Senate in 2006.

