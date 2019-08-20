Quantcast

Maryland to invest nearly $10M in rural broadband expansion

By: Associated Press August 20, 2019

The state of Maryland is making available nearly $10 million for efforts to bring reliable and affordable internet service to residents of rural communities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo