Mid-Atlantic Media acquires Frederick’s Child magazine

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2019

Mid-Atlantic Media LLC, which publishes Baltimore’s Child, Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore Style Magazine, Consumer’s Eye Magazine, Home Services Magazine, Washington Family and Washington Jewish Week, has expanded its media holdings with the acquisition of Frederick’s Child. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. As part of the acquisition, Mid-Atlantic Media has no immediate plans to make any significant changes ...

