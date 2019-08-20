Miranda VanGilder | EDGE Commercial Real Estate

EDGE Commercial Real Estate , which operates four offices throughout the Washington metropolitan area and Pennsylvania, promoted Miranda VanGilder to marketing manager.

VanGilder joined the company in 2016 and previously functioned as marketing specialist.

In her new role, VanGilder will oversee the design and production of all marketing and presentation materials for the EDGE team of client advisors, as well as executing project-specific marketing campaigns for clients. She will also assist with brand management and marketing programs for the company, with responsibilities including content creation on all company-wide social media platforms that promote news and accomplishments.

