Ron Causey | SC&H Group

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2019

causey-ron-sch-groupSC&H Group CEO Ron Causey was named a Managing Partner Elite by Accounting Today, one of 10 industry leaders nationwide to earn the honor.

SC&H Group, a leading management consulting, audit, and tax firm, was also named a 2019 “IPA 100” firm by INSIDE Public Accounting’s (IPA). Now in its 29th year, the “IPA 100” lists the 100 largest public accounting firms.

