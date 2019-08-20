Ron Causey | SC&H Group

SC&H Group CEO Ron Causey was named a Managing Partner Elite by Accounting Today, one of 10 industry leaders nationwide to earn the honor.

SC&H Group, a leading management consulting, audit, and tax firm, was also named a 2019 “IPA 100” firm by INSIDE Public Accounting’s (IPA). Now in its 29th year, the “IPA 100” lists the 100 largest public accounting firms.

