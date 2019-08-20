Quantcast

SC&H Group recognized as a Top 100 firm

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2019

SC&H Group, a Sparks-based management consulting, audit, and tax firm, was named a 2019 “IPA 100” firm by Inside Public Accounting, which publishes a monthly industry newsletter. Now in its 29th year, the “IPA 100” lists the 100 largest public accounting firms. The IPA 100 is made up of the Big 4, which collectively generated more than $60 billion ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo