Stephanie Erhueh | Long & Foster

Stephanie Erhueh, a manager with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Waldorf and Lexington Park offices, has earned the Graduate, Realtors Institute (GRI) designation.

Erhueh was named branch manager in March. In the early stages of her real estate career, she earned the distinction of being named Rookie of the Year and Rookie Top Producer for the company’s southern Maryland region in 2016. Her successes and knowledge of real estate led to a new role with Long & Foster as a trainer in 2017, and she began teaching new agents how to propel their real estate careers into the highest levels of success

Awarded by the National Association of Realtors, the GRI designation recognizes that Erhueh successfully completed a course of study that provided a solid base of information designed to further their expertise within the real estate industry. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.

