Tom Bosley | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, promoted Tom Bosley to service manager of Ridge Gardens Apartments.

Formerly the service manager for Cardiff Hall Apartments in Towson, Bosley has worked for the company since 2011.

In his new position, Bosley will focus on a wide variety of responsibilities at Ridge Gardens Apartments, a 605-unit multifamily community in the Parkville area of Baltimore County. This includes handling service calls to address items in need of repair in the apartment homes, proactively performing maintenance throughout the community, training team members, scheduling appointments, maintaining the common areas and supervising the activities of third-party vendors.

