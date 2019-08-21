Quantcast

3 Roads Communications’ Glenn Miller special to debut on PBS

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor August 21, 2019

A Frederick video production firm's broadcast special about a famous American musician is set to debut Nov. 1 on public television stations. 3 Roads Communications Inc. produced "A Glenn Miller Swing Celebration," which honors Maj. Glenn Miller for the 75th anniversary of his disappearance while over the English Channel while on a military mission. The U.S. Air Force worked with ...

