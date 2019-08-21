Alan C. Cason | McGuire Woods

Alan C. Cason, a partner with McGuireWoods LLP, was named Lawyer of the Year in public finance law in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America and was recognized in the categories of banking and finance law and public finance law.

Other Baltimore-based McGuireWoods lawyers recognized in the 2020 edition included Ilene A. Bailey, real estate Law; Cheryl O’Donnell Guth, nonprofit/charities law; Ava E. Lias-Booker, commercial litigation and litigation-banking and finance; Cecil E. Martin III, corporate law, Emery B. McRill, banking and finance law and public finance law; and Patrick M. Shelley, real estate law.

