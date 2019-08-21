Quantcast

Denmark blindsided by cancellation of Trump’s state visit

Danish leader called idea of buying Greenland ‘absurd’

By: Associated Press Jan M. Olsen August 21, 2019

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark says she is "disappointed and surprised" by President Donald Trump's decision to cancel his visit to Denmark after she called Trump's idea of buying the semi-autonomous Arctic territory of Greenland from Denmark "an absurd discussion." Trump, who was scheduled to visit Denmark on Sept. 2-3 as part ...

