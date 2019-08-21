Quantcast

Frederick company rebrands as Dave’s Cooling and Heating

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2019

Frederick-based Dave’s Mechanical Services LLC rebranded as Dave’s Cooling and Heating, company officials announced late Tuesday. Company owners Dave and Diana Scurto wanted a name that is more descriptive of its service and value of its cooling and heating services. It has been in business in the Frederick area since 2006 and is still located at ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo